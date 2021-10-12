The Tile Ultra takes on AirTags with UWB-powered AR tracking, coming early 2022

Tile has officially announced its first ultra-wideband (UWB) tracking tag, the Tile Ultra, coming in 2022 and which Tile claims is the first tracking tag from any company to offer UWB support on both Android and iOS.

Tile isn’t giving any information on price or a release date beyond “early 2022,” but it did provide an early preview of what the Ultra will look like and how it’ll work. From the outside, the Ultra looks similar to the newly updated Tile Pro, with a rounded, rectangular shape and a built-in key ring.

But on the inside, in addition to using Bluetooth radios to leverage Tile’s network of devices to discover the rough location of an object, the Tile Ultra (similar to Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag Plus) can then use its UWB radio to offer more accurate location abilities, even if your tag is behind a shelf or under a couch. The Ultra will also offer an augmented-reality mode to easily directly you straight to your missing tracker.

The new Ultra tag comes as Tile is also announcing refreshed versions of the rest of its tracking tag lineup (the Mate, Pro, Slim, and Sticker), which have been updated with sleeker designs, louder volume, and improved water resistance. Those four new models, unlike the Ultra, are available today.