Apple’s next hardware event will take place on October 18th, according to invites it sent out today. The company is widely expected to use its second fall event to launch a pair of new MacBooks, a redesigned higher-end Mac Mini, and possibly a pair of third-generation AirPods. The invite video teases one word: Unleashed.

There have been reports for months that Apple is on the cusp of releasing new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new MacBooks would be the latest step in Apple’s transition away from Intel chips and are expected to use an Arm-based processor called the M1X designed by Apple. The new chip should offer a boost in performance compared to the M1 chip that made its debut last year. Other anticipated features include the return of fan-favorite MacBook features like magnetic MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot. The maligned OLED touch bar is expected to be nixed. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently noted that stock of the company’s existing MacBook Pro appears to be running low.

The same M1X processor is also expected to feature in a redesigned higher-end Mac Mini. The new machine will reportedly have more ports than last year’s M1 model, which had two Thunderbolt / USB 4 Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports. The changes should make the new Mac Mini much better suited to power users.

Finally, Apple is also expected to announce a pair of redesigned AirPods, which would be the third generation of the company’s original true wireless earbuds. The AirPods are expected to adopt a design similar to the AirPods Pro, including shorter stems and a redesigned charging case.