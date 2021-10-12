Epic finally admits that its Imposters mode was ‘inspired’ by Among Us

Fortnite’s Imposter mode is an Among Us clone in all but name, but nearly two months later, Epic Games is finally acknowledging in today’s patch notes what was clear from the start: Imposters was “inspired by Among Us from Innersloth.”

Imposters launched in August, set in Fortnite’s canon and 3D worlds but borrowing heavily from Among Us’ gameplay, mechanics, and even terminology (like the “Imposters” name itself). At the time, Epic didn’t credit Among Us or Innersloth, leading members of Innersloth’s team to complain about having their work copied without credit or the chance to collaborate.

As Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander noted at the time, the company didn’t patent the Among Us mechanics, but he lamented Epic’s lack of effort in developing its own more unique take on the game.