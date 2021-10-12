Twitter testing an easier way to switch to your reverse-chronological feed

Twitter is testing a new way to switch to your reverse-chronological feed a bit more easily, the company announced Tuesday. Right now, when you tap the three-star icon at the top of your feed to switch between the Home feed (which sorts tweets for you) or the Latest feed (which shows them in reverse chronological order), a small menu shows up that prompts you to switch to whichever feed you’re not on. For some users on iOS, though, when you tap the three-star icon, Twitter is testing new Home or Latest tabs at the top of your screen instead.

Here’s what the change will look like, according to Twitter. If you’ve pinned lists, the tabs should look familiar:

Top Tweets first or latest Tweets first? We’re making it easier to switch between the two timelines and know which one you’re scrolling.



Now testing with some of you on iOS: swipe between "Home" and "Latest" on the Home tab to choose which Tweets you see first. pic.twitter.com/LoyAN4cONu — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 12, 2021

This change does feel like it will be an improvement since it will mean fewer taps to switch between feeds and make it easier to know at a glance which feed you’re looking at. That said, it’s unclear if Twitter plans to roll this test out more broadly and, if so, when that might happen.