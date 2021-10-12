Vudu brings its TV and movie streaming app to Facebook’s Oculus VR devices

Vudu’s freemium streaming app is now supported on Facebook’s Oculus Quest 1 and Quest 2 VR devices, with a spokesperson telling The Verge more than a hundred 3D titles are available to buy or rent.

The Fandango-owned streaming service — which was purchased from Walmart last year — supports both free, ad-supported movies and TV, as well as rentals and purchases. In addition to the 100-plus titles available on Vudu in 3D, the service additionally offers more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy to stream on other devices, as well as thousands of ad-supported titles. It’s the first time that the app is supported on VR devices, a spokesperson told The Verge.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Oculus to help transport fans to new worlds in the most immersive formats available,” Fandango’s chief commercial officer Kevin Shepela said in a statement.

The service offers more than 100 titles in 3D

A Fandango spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment about whether it planned to expand to other VR devices as well.

Following its acquisition of Vudu last year, Fandango pulled the plug on its FandangoNow streaming service — indicating it felt that Vudu was the clear way forward in the streaming space. In addition to its rentals, Vudu emphasizes the large number of 4K UHD titles it can stream, far more than many rivals (though support for UHD streaming on most major services has expanded significantly in the last couple of years). Per the Vudu spokesperson, films available to rent in 3D on Oculus include:

Ready Player One ($3.99)

The Meg ($3.99)

Live Die Repeat ($3.99)

Rampage ($3.99)

San Andreas ($3.99)

The Lego Movie ($3.99)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 ($4.99)

Jurassic World ($4.99)

Saw: The Final Chapter ($4.99)

Minions ($4.99)

Everest ($4.99)

Resident Evil: Retribution ($4.99)

X-Men: Days of Future Past ($4.99)

Transformers: The Last Knight ($4.99)

The Martian ($4.99)

The Walk ($4.99)

The Boss Baby: Family Business ($5.99)

The service also allows 3D movie and TV purchases and 2D/3D bundles. Gravity and Mad Max: Fury Road are available to buy in 3D for $14.99 and $19.99, respectively. Venom and Guardians of the Galaxy bundles can be purchased for $24.99 and $34.99 each.