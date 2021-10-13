Quake remaster is now 4K 120fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

The “next-gen upgrade” for this year’s Quake remaster, which adds support for up to 4K / 120fps gameplay, is now available for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The upgrade is available for free, according to Bethesda, and there’s no time limit to redeem it. The PC version of the game isn’t getting the upgrade, since it already supports 4K / 120fps.

As well as the framerate improvements, the upgrade also adds support for the PS5 Dualsense controller’s adaptive triggers and integrated speaker. Meanwhile, Xbox players get Play Anywhere support, a Microsoft technology that means ownership of the game and progress automatically carries over to its PC version.

The upgrade process is a little different for the PlayStation and Xbox. Xbox owners should see the upgrade installed automatically thanks to Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, and any existing saves should carry over. Meanwhile, on PS5, players will need to download the upgraded game via the game’s hub or PlayStation Store, and Bethesda provides instructions for how to do so over on its blog. PS4 saves cannot transfer to the PS5 version of the game, Bethesda says.