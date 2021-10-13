Realme’s extremely green GT Neo 2 flagship has a Snapdragon 870 for $425

Realme has launched its latest flagship phone for India, the GT Neo 2. It’s similar to the impressive Realme GT that came to Europe a few months ago — this one is better in some ways but worse in others. Depending on your taste, you’ll probably feel quite strongly about which bucket the neon green version pictured above falls into. (It also comes in black and blue.)

While the GT has a Snapdragon 888 processor, the GT Neo 2 is built around an 870. This is basically Qualcomm’s speed-bumped version of the 865 Plus, which was itself a faster version of last year’s flagship chip — the main core now runs at 3.2GHz. Realme says the GT Neo 2’s new vapor cooling system is 30 percent larger and 20 percent more efficient, making use of stainless steel as well as copper. The phone does include 5G connectivity, though 5G networks haven’t yet been switched on in India.

The display is a little bigger than the GT’s, measuring in at 6.62 inches. It’s a 1080p OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is also bigger than the GT’s at 5,000mAh, up from 4,500mAh, and the GT Neo 2 still has Realme’s 65W SuperDart fast charging. Realme says it should take 36 minutes to fill from 0 to 100 percent. There’s still no wireless charging, including the new magnetic MagDart system that is so far yet to be included on any commercial device.

Like the GT, the triple camera system includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Realme is pushing the GT Neo 2’s Street Photography mode, which is supposed to boost shutter response and focus performance, as well as including some film simulation filters.

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be available later this week in India. It costs Rs. 31,999 (~$425) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or you can get a 12GB/256GB version for Rs. 35,999 (~$475).