Snapchat is down, as many users can’t post or send messages

For the last couple of hours, Snap Streaks have been at risk as many users report they can’t successfully post story updates or send messages on the service. In a tweet, the Snapchat Support Twitter account confirmed there are issues this morning, telling people to “hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

The source of the issue is unclear, but this doesn’t seem to be a Facebook-level event that could take a long time to fix. The app itself is still mostly functional for some of us, and if you don’t try to post you may not notice anything is wrong right away. It’s also not crashing constantly, which has been a problem for Snapchat. So whenever service is restored, you may not need an update before you can connect again.

Based on user reports, our own experiences, and a peek at DownDetector, the problem isn’t fixed yet, but if we receive any information from Snapchat or notice things changing, we will update this post.