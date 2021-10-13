Twitter is trying out ads in the perfect new place: right in the replies

I don’t know about you, but I sometimes feel like Twitter is overloaded with ads in my feed. Unfortunately, those ads don’t seem to be enough for the company, though, because it’s testing a new place to show them: right in the middle of conversations.

The new ad format is in testing on iOS and Android, and you’ll see ads after the first, third, or eighth reply to a tweet if you’re in the test, according to Bruce Falck, Twitter’s revenue product lead. He shared a GIF of what the new in-conversation ads look like:

Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third or eighth reply under a Tweet. ️ pic.twitter.com/kvIGeYt2vp — bruce.falck() (@boo) October 13, 2021

The in-conversation ad looks exactly as you’d expect, but I can’t say I’m a fan. Twitter can already be a pretty overstimulating place, especially if I take a risk by tapping into potentially heated replies; I don’t know if I want to have to cognitively process ads amongst other junk like Elon Musk impersonators. Fortunately, I don’t seem to have been selected for the test just yet, so at least for now, any conversations I read are ad-free.