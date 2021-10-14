First, there were triangles; then there were squares. Next came hexagons, and now, say hello to lines. No, this isn't your sixth grader’s geometry homework. It’s the latest addition to smart lighting maker Nanoleaf’s ever-growing catalog of modular LED light panels. The new Nanoleaf Lines are ultra-lightweight, color-changing lights in a bar shape. Backlit, they connect at 60-degree angles to create geometric designs of your choosing, and with dual-color zones, the Lines ($199.99) can add a visual feast to any wall or ceiling.

As with Nanoleaf’s Shapes, Canvas, and Elements wall panels, Lines can be installed using pre-affixed, double-sided tape, making it an easy setup — although you’ll want to plan your design before committing. Powered by a large plug with a 14.7 foot cable, each Line emits 20 lumens, has a color temperature range of 1200K to 6500K, and can display more than 16 million colors. You can link up to 18 Lines per power supply, and control them with the Nanoleaf app, an on-device remote, or voice control using a compatible voice assistant. The Lines only work with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks

Nanoleaf provides 19 pre-set dynamic RGBW lighting scenes (meaning they shift colors) in the app, or you can create your own to add ambiance to a home theater or enhance your favorite chill-out space. The Lines also work with Nanoleaf’s music visualization technology to sync with songs in real-time.

Nanoleaf’s entire smart lighting line is compatible with Apple HomeKit

Unlike the recent Elements panels, which are suited to more traditional home decor, the Lines have a very futuristic vibe, and honestly seem tailor-made for YouTuber backgrounds. The backlit look is also a departure from the other shapes, which project light outwards, not back toward the wall. This product line also seems designed with the gamer in mind; especially as the Lines integrates with Nanoleaf’s screen mirror feature to sync your lights with on-screen colors and animations. This requires the Nanoleaf desktop app, but can also work with a TV using an HDMI connection.

Plus, as with its current lighting panels, Nanoleaf's Lines can act as a Thread border router to connect its Essentials line of bulbs and light strips to your network without a third-party hub.

Eventually, Nanoleaf says any Thread-enabled device will connect to a Thread network using a Nanoleaf border router. Thread is a key technology in the Matter smart home standard, which aims to unite smart home devices and platforms and allow for more interoperability. Nanoleaf says Lines have been designed with “Matter in mind” and will work with the new standard via a software update next year.

Nanoleaf Lines is available for pre-order on October 14th from Nanoleaf’s website and Best Buy. Smarter Kits (9 Lines) are $199.99, and Expansion Packs (3 Lines) are $79.99. Black and pink skins to customize the look of the front of the Lines, and flex connectors to bed around corners are coming later this year.