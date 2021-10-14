But can it run Crysis? The answer is now yes, no matter what PC you own. Nvidia is bringing Crysis Remastered to its GeForce Now streaming service this week, alongside Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Crysis 2 Remastered, and Crysis 3 Remastered.

The remastered version of Crysis includes ray tracing and DLSS support, which can both be enabled by Founders or Priority members of Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. Crysis Remastered will be available from Steam and Epic Games Store on GeForce Now today, with the full Crysis Remastered Trilogy available at launch tomorrow.

Most PCs on the market today can stream ‘Crysis’

The vast majority of PCs on the market today, and even some of the budget gaming PCs that existed in 2007, can run Crysis by streaming it from GeForce Now. Nvidia’s system requirements include a dual-core 64-bit CPU (2GHz or faster) running Windows 7 or newer, 4GB of RAM, a GPU that supports DirectX 11 or newer, and at least a 15Mbps internet connection.

The original Crysis, released in 2007, had a reputation for having high system requirements, and struggled to run on many PCs at the time of its release. “But can it run Crysis?” became part of internet culture, a long-running meme about PC hardware requirements. Several games have come close to the notoriety of Crysis, including the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator last year.