Sony is letting you register for the chance to buy a PS5 for the holidays

Sony has launched a landing page where you can register for the opportunity to buy a PS5 later this year, in time for the holidays. The company says it will have “a limited amount of PS5 consoles” for US customers through its PlayStation store. It’s probably a good idea to fill out the registration sooner than later, and you’ll need a PlayStation Network ID to do so. Though, unlike its queueing system for distributing consoles, the selection process here doesn’t seem entirely like a first-come, first-served situation.

Sony will begin to send out invitations with instructions to purchase a PS5, along with a slate of accessories if you’d like, in November. And it says that recipients of invites will be “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.” That’s vague, but perhaps it’ll reward longtime players, or those who have checked the right boxes for its marketing emails. If you get an invite, you’ll want to act quickly, as each will be open for a limited time.

Not everyone will get an invite

This isn’t the first time that Sony has accepted registrations for a chance to snag a PS5. But toward the middle and end of 2021, console restocks have been increasingly rare. As we approach the holidays, we anticipate that retailers like Amazon and Best Buy may lock further restocks behind their paid memberships (Prime and Totaltech, respectively) to incentivize joining.

On one hand, this is good, since it should keep bots at bay, as well as people who may just be focused on flipping consoles for a profit. So in other words, this planned console restock from Sony might be your best chance to secure a console without an extra membership.

Make sure to check out the frequently asked questions section at the bottom of the registration page to make sure you know all the steps ahead of time, to make your checkout process as seamless as possible.