Deathloop’s huge new update brings DLSS, DualSense audio for PC, crash fixes, and more

Deathloop is an incredible game but also one with its fair share of nasty issues, particularly on PC — where some have experienced seriously stuttery performance and a nasty crash just as you’re supposed to crash the game’s penultimate party. Now, it appears Arkane Studios is coming fast and furious with the fixes and a little something extra as well.

A new 11GB update can add extra immersion to PC by letting you hear Julianna’s radio transmissions through a connected PS5 controller. Plus there’s brand-new support for Nvidia DLSS, letting you potentially eke out a substantial amount of extra performance if you’re willing to exchange your native resolution for a slickly AI-upscaled version. (The game supported AMD’s rival FSR from the get-go.)

The patch (which is 5GB on PS5) also includes “improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player,” which would seem to address an issue the community’s had with how dumb the AI can sometimes seem, and an HDR calibration screen that you got on PC but was missing from the console release.

For PC, I’m hoping “improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing” means no more crashes at Aleksis’ party in the evening. “Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement” is obviously an intended fix for the stuttering that Digital Foundry uncovered last month, but keep in mind that there were several distinct issues and Bethesda already released a patch on September 21st that fixed some of them. I haven’t had the issue since.

Here’s the full changelog:

PlayStation 5

Added HDR calibration screen to UI options

Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems

Improved vibrations on DualSense controller

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets, and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose “no” on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

PC

Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement

Added support for Nvidia DLSS

Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets, and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose “no” on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

It’s nice to see Nvidia’s DLSS come to games retroactively: Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Chivalry 2 are also adding it this month, among other games.