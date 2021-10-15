Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter start the show with Verge senior reporter Adi Robertson and managing editor Alex Cranz to discuss HTC’s new VR headset, the Vive Flow. Adi was able to try out the $499 entertainment-focused headset and shares experience and first impressions.

Second half of the show, we turn it back to event season. Apple, Google, and Samsung have all scheduled product release events for next week. The crew discusses what to expect from each of the companies.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like Dieter’s review of the Apple Watch Series 7 — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

