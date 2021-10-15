Busta Rhymes has questions about NFTs, and he has NFTs for sale

You can’t always take Busta Rhymes literally, and sometimes you shouldn’t take his questions seriously at all, but a tweet from this morning about NFTs is solidly in line with the disturbing reality of 2021.
SHOULD I BUY A HOUSE… or.. A LINK TO A PICTURE OF A PIXELATED MONKEY— Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) October 15, 2021
I won’t give you, or Busta, any help with your investment or trading decisions. However, understanding that some NFTs are a link to a picture on a server that could change or disappear is information worth knowing before you spend your hard-earned cryptocurrency on a digital collectible.
And yes, Busta Rhymes is talking about crypto and NFTs for the same reason almost anyone else is. Just like every TV network, sports league, and comic book publisher, he has a few of them for sale.
