Xbox Series X mini fridge preorders begin on October 19th for $99.99

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X-shaped mini fridge will be available to preorder next week. The Xbox Mini Fridge will be priced at $99.99 (£89.99 / €99) and available to preorder on October 19th in the US, UK, Canada, and Europe.

The mini fridge is expected to ship at some point in December, and Microsoft has partnered with Target in the US and Canada, Game in the UK, and Game Stop EU, Micromania, or Toynk in Europe.

The Xbox Mini Fridge can hold up to 12 cans of drink, and has two shelves inside the door designed to hold snacks. It even has a USB at the front to charge devices, and also comes equipped with a DC power adapter so it can be portable. The mini fridge was first teased at E3 earlier this year, following Microsoft’s promise to make one after defeating Skittles in a Twitter poll.

The Xbox Mini Fridge is the result of Microsoft really leaning into the initial memes about the boxy and fridge-like shape of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has joked about the shape, and the company’s mini fridge announcement at E3 even called it “the world’s most powerful mini fridge” with “Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture.” Microsoft even gave away a full-sized, Series X-shaped fridge last year.