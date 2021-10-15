The US has set a date to reopen its borders to vaccinated foreign visitors

The White House is expected to announce Friday that the US is reopening its land and air borders to vaccinated foreign nationals on November 8th, Reuters reported.

As part of COVID-19 restrictions, non-essential travelers from more than 30 countries have been barred from entering the US since March 2020. This latest news comes as the White House announced Tuesday that the US was ending restrictions at the borders and ferry crossings with Mexico and Canada for foreign nationals vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canada began allowing vaccinated US visitors into the country for non-essential travel in August. Travelers seeking to enter Canada will be required to fill out a questionnaire using the ArriveCAN app and need to demonstrate a quarantine plan in case they don’t meet Canada’s requirements for quarantine exemption.

Last month, the White House said the US would end restrictions on air travel from more than 30 countries in early November but didn’t provide a date.

Non-US air travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight and proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. For foreign visitors crossing into the US at a land border, only proof of vaccination will be required.

The White House didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from The Verge on Friday.