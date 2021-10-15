Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 and Sega Genesis ‘expansion pack’ launches October 25th for $49.99 per year

Nintendo has announced the price and release for its upcoming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier, which adds Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis games, and bundled access to the new paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise DLC. It’ll cost $49.99 per year for an individual subscription or $79.99 for a shared family membership. The service will officially launch on October 25th.

Those prices are a big jump from the regular Switch Online subscription, which costs $19.99 per year for a single membership or $34.99 per year for a family subscription. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier offers the same benefits as the standard Switch Online service — including online multiplayer, classic NES and SNES games, cloud saves, and other perks.

But the Expansion Pack subscription also adds access to other retro titles from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. Today’s pricing announcement included news that the premium subscription service would also bring bundled access to the new paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC (which is set to cost $24.99 on its own).

At launch, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will include several of the most popular N64 games, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart 64. Additional titles are also planned for the future, like Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Paper Mario.

The higher $49.99 per year price point also puts Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack more in line with other major subscription costs from competitors like Sony and Microsoft (PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold both cost $59.99 per year, albeit with fewer perks than Nintendo’s retro game offerings).

Update October 15th, 10:44AM ET: Added release date information.