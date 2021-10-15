You can now order the new Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers for Switch

To faithfully play the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, you’re going to want the original controllers. Nintendo has posted pages for both the revised Nintendo 64 and Genesis controllers, and you can buy one right now if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

Each one costs $49.99 and includes USB-C charging. In the case of the N64 controller, it includes built-in rumble for games that support it, like Star Fox 64. Both controllers are set to ship on October 25th, and Nintendo is limiting account holders to four of each.

Nintendo Switch Online is the paid service that nets you cloud save backups and access to Tetris 99, retro SNES and NES games, and other content. The cost of that membership is going to go up for people who want access to N64 and Genesis games. My colleague Chaim Gartenberg has all of the pricing details for you here. Though, you don’t need to purchase these controllers to be able to play the new games being added to the plan.