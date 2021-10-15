After seeing new leaked photos of the Pixel 6, I think I finally get the phone’s unusual design

We’re just a few days away from Google’s October 19th launch event for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but if you want an early look at what to expect, you might want to check out this big thread of leaked images from prolific leaker Evan Blass. The thread includes what appear to be official renders of both phones, images of cases, and some photos of people using the phones — and it’s that last category of images that were the most interesting to me.

Ever since early rumored renders of the Pixel 6 lineup hit the web, I wondered exactly why Google decided to make the massive camera bar across the back of both phones. It never really appealed to me, and since the bar isn’t flush with the back of the phones, I’ve been worried it’s going to make them wobble when laid on a desk.

Blass’ photo dump includes twelve photos of people actually using the phones, and seeing these photos clicked something about the Pixel 6’s design in place for me: the camera bar and two-tone color choices give the Pixel 6 lineup a unique look that you won’t be able to mistake for any other phone. Even if somebody doesn’t know what the Pixel 6 is, they definitely won’t get it mixed up with an iPhone, and that distinctive appearance could be enough for people who haven’t tried a Pixel before to pick up a Pixel 6.

Another set of photos answered a question I had about the Pixel 6: what it would look like in a case. Based on the images Blass shared, Google’s official cases will fit around the camera bump, but edges around the bump appear to have a ridge, so the phone won’t sit flat on its back even with the cases on.

Blass also shared renders of the Pixel 6 in green, black, and orange and the Pixel 6 Pro in silver / gray, black, and gold. These renders don’t have many surprises, since Google already revealed the designs and colors of the phones in August.

Last week, Blass leaked some other photos of the upcoming phones as well, including images of a new Pixel Stand wireless charger (which, according to an entirely different leak, is rumored to support 23W wireless charging). We won’t have long to wait until we learn more about the Pixel 6, though, so you should keep it locked to The Verge for our coverage of the phone’s October 19th launch event.