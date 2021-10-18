The Pixel 6 might start at a relatively affordable $599

The Pixel 6’s price could start at $599 with 128GB of storage, while the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro could start at $898, according to early US pricing at Target stores spotted by M. Brandon Lee and Evan Lei. Lei posted a photo of pricing already displayed on Target’s shelves, while Lee has images of the retailer’s inventory system showing the same prices. A “street date” for both phones (aka their release dates) is listed as October 28th.

Lee has previously reported that the European starting prices of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be €649 and €899 respectively, while WinFuture’s Roland Quandt has discovered Amazon UK listings that show the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro priced at £849, with a shipping date of November 1st. The Pixel 6 Pro with 256GB of storage could cost £100 more at £949.

Here are the corroborated #Pixel6 and #Pixel6Pro prices in the Target inventory system in the US.



Google has to be subsidizing this phone like crazy. This is insanity. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/OUBl8cXCBh — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 18, 2021

If accurate, these prices are much more affordable than what we expected after Google said it was making an “ultra high end” smartphone in August. Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh even said that the new phone would “certainly be a premium-priced product,” which suggested pricing of over $1,000. Instead, these starting prices are cheaper than the midrange Pixel 5 that debuted for $699 last year.

Google is poised to announce its latest smartphones at an event taking place on Tuesday at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. The two phones will be Google’s first to run its own Tensor processor, and could support face-unlock, up to 23W wireless fast charging via a new Pixel Stand, and come with five years of Android security updates. If you want a closer look at the phones ahead of their official launch, plenty of images of the handset have leaked showing every aspect of their design.