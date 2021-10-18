Ikea’s Bluetooth speaker with Spotify Tap is also a lamp

Ikea’s Vappeby Bluetooth speaker just leaked courtesy of an FCC filing. And because it’s Ikea, this mushroom-shaped speaker with an IP65 rating — which means it’ll resist dust, rain, and low pressure jets of water — also features an integrated 20 lumen (2700K) bulb to pull double-duty as a portable lamp. But that’s not the only surprise.

The Vappeby speaker also has a Spotify Tap button, in what would appear to be a first for Bluetooth speakers. Spotify Tap lets you resume your music from wherever you last stopped, or tap the button again to get a different recommendation tailored for you. Spotify Tap is already available on a range of Bluetooth headphones from Samsung, Microsoft, Bose, Jabra, and others.

The diminutive speaker that seems ideally suited for use in the garden or patio also has a USB-C port for charging, and a battery that Ikea says will last for up to 13 hours when set at 50 percent volume and brightness.

Note: the Vappeby isn’t part of the Symfonisk range of Sonos-developed speakers. It’ll sit next to Ikea’s other Bluetooth speakers which currently start at $24.99 and go up to $89. There’s no price or date for this portable, all-weather speaker, but it shouldn’t be long before it hits retail channels now that it’s cleared the FCC.