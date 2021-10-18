 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elden Ring has been delayed, but only by a month

Bandai Namco also announced players can sign up to participate in a Closed Network Test in November

By Ash Parrish
Elden Ring, the newest FromSoftware title created in collaboration with Game of Thrones torture artist / author George R. R. Martin, has been delayed. Bandai Namco announced that the game’s January 22nd release date would be moved back a month explaining that “the depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations.”

To take some of the sting out of the delay, Bandai Namco also announced players can sign up for a chance to experience Elden Ring early through a multiplatform / multigeneration Closed Network Test.

Elden Ring is a bit of a departure from the formula responsible for FromSoftware’s big hits like Bloodborne and the Dark Souls series. The game is open-world and features more traditional storytelling courtesy of George R. R. Martin and veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Players based in the Americas can register here for a chance to participate in the Closed Network Test taking place November 12th-14th.

