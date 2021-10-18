Elden Ring has been delayed, but only by a month

Elden Ring, the newest FromSoftware title created in collaboration with Game of Thrones torture artist / author George R. R. Martin, has been delayed. Bandai Namco announced that the game’s January 22nd release date would be moved back a month explaining that “the depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations.”

Important message:



ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.



The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

To take some of the sting out of the delay, Bandai Namco also announced players can sign up for a chance to experience Elden Ring early through a multiplatform / multigeneration Closed Network Test.

Elden Ring is a bit of a departure from the formula responsible for FromSoftware’s big hits like Bloodborne and the Dark Souls series. The game is open-world and features more traditional storytelling courtesy of George R. R. Martin and veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Players based in the Americas can register here for a chance to participate in the Closed Network Test taking place November 12th-14th.