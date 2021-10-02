NBCUniversal and YouTubeTV reach agreement to avoid dropped channels

After YouTube TV and NBCUniversal announced a “short” extension on Thursday to keep more than a dozen channels on the live TV service, YouTube TV and NBCUniversal say they have finalized a deal — meaning NBC-owned channels will stay put on YouTube TV.
“We’re thrilled to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying the full NBCUniversal portfolio of channels,” according to a Saturday update to YouTube’s blog. “That means you won’t lose access to any of their channels, and YouTube TV will continue to offer 85+ networks for $64.99. We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to work toward an agreement, and we also appreciate your patience as we negotiated with them on your behalf.”
With a deal reached just days after it looked as though the channels could get dropped, YouTube TV users will still have access to a dozen-plus channels that include:
- NBC
- Bravo
- CNBC
- E!
- Golf Channel
- MSNBC
- Oxygen
- SYFY
- Telemundo
- The Olympic Channel
- Universal Kids
- Universo
- USA Network
Plus, regional sports networks:
- NBC Sports Bay Area
- NBC Sports Boston
- NBC Sports California
- NBC Sports Chicago
- NBC Sports Philadelphia
- NBC Sports Washington
- SNY
YouTube TV had said that should the service lose the channels, it would have lowered its prices by $10 per month. But with a deal reached, the price will stay the same — and YouTube TV users will still be able to find their TV within one app without needing to subscribe elsewhere to get coverage from NBC-owned properties.