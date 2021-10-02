 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBCUniversal and YouTubeTV reach agreement to avoid dropped channels

The two companies were working toward a deal to keep NBCU channels on YouTubeTV

By Catie Keck and Kim Lyons
In this photo illustration the NBC Sunday Night Football... Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

After YouTube TV and NBCUniversal announced a “short” extension on Thursday to keep more than a dozen channels on the live TV service, YouTube TV and NBCUniversal say they have finalized a deal — meaning NBC-owned channels will stay put on YouTube TV.

“We’re thrilled to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying the full NBCUniversal portfolio of channels,” according to a Saturday update to YouTube’s blog. “That means you won’t lose access to any of their channels, and YouTube TV will continue to offer 85+ networks for $64.99. We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to work toward an agreement, and we also appreciate your patience as we negotiated with them on your behalf.”

With a deal reached just days after it looked as though the channels could get dropped, YouTube TV users will still have access to a dozen-plus channels that include:

  • NBC
  • Bravo
  • CNBC
  • E!
  • Golf Channel
  • MSNBC
  • Oxygen
  • SYFY
  • Telemundo
  • The Olympic Channel
  • Universal Kids
  • Universo
  • USA Network

Plus, regional sports networks:

  • NBC Sports Bay Area
  • NBC Sports Boston
  • NBC Sports California
  • NBC Sports Chicago
  • NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • NBC Sports Washington
  • SNY

YouTube TV had said that should the service lose the channels, it would have lowered its prices by $10 per month. But with a deal reached, the price will stay the same — and YouTube TV users will still be able to find their TV within one app without needing to subscribe elsewhere to get coverage from NBC-owned properties.

Next Up In Tech