NBCUniversal and YouTubeTV reach agreement to avoid dropped channels

After YouTube TV and NBCUniversal announced a “short” extension on Thursday to keep more than a dozen channels on the live TV service, YouTube TV and NBCUniversal say they have finalized a deal — meaning NBC-owned channels will stay put on YouTube TV.

“We’re thrilled to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying the full NBCUniversal portfolio of channels,” according to a Saturday update to YouTube’s blog. “That means you won’t lose access to any of their channels, and YouTube TV will continue to offer 85+ networks for $64.99. We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to work toward an agreement, and we also appreciate your patience as we negotiated with them on your behalf.”

With a deal reached just days after it looked as though the channels could get dropped, YouTube TV users will still have access to a dozen-plus channels that include:

NBC

Bravo

CNBC

E!

Golf Channel

MSNBC

Oxygen

SYFY

Telemundo

The Olympic Channel

Universal Kids

Universo

USA Network

Plus, regional sports networks:

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

SNY

YouTube TV had said that should the service lose the channels, it would have lowered its prices by $10 per month. But with a deal reached, the price will stay the same — and YouTube TV users will still be able to find their TV within one app without needing to subscribe elsewhere to get coverage from NBC-owned properties.