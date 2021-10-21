Microsoft fixes Windows 11 AMD CPU performance issues with new update

Microsoft is releasing a new Windows 11 update today that fixes some of the AMD CPU performance issues. AMD and Microsoft found two issues with Windows 11 on Ryzen processors at launch, with one causing L3 cache latency to triple and slowing performance by up to 15 percent in certain games. Microsoft is now fixing this particular issue with Windows 11 Build 22000.282, available to all Windows 11 users today as an optional update in Windows Update.

While the last Windows 11 update made these issues worse, today’s patch should fix them for good on the L3 cache latency side. The second outstanding issue affects AMD’s preferred core technology, which shifts threads over to the fastest core on a processor. AMD says this second bug could impact performance on CPU-reliant tasks, and AMD has already released a new chipset driver to address it, under version 3.10.08.506.

This new Windows 11 update also includes a large amount of fixes, including one to solve an issue that prevents the Start menu from opening after your OS upgrade, and fixes to input delays for certain Bluetooth mice and keyboards. You can find the full list of fixes that are part of this patch over at Microsoft’s site.

Update October 21st, 5:31PM ET: Added information about AMD updates.