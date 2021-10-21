Mythic Quest has been renewed for a third and fourth season on Apple TV Plus, Apple announced today, marking the biggest commitment yet to one of its streaming originals.

The show stars Rob McElhenney (who co-created the series) as Ian Grimm, the ambitious and self-centered creative director of a popular fictional video game, along with Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, the lead engineer and co-creative director who works — and often fights — with Grimm over the direction of the titular Mythic Quest game. The show’s ensemble cast also features Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, and David Hornsby as members of the game’s development, creative, and testing teams.

BREAKING: Big announcement from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis (and Ron something) #MythicQuest is returning for Seasons 3 & 4 pic.twitter.com/OugCaIWwjv — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 21, 2021

Mythic Quest’s first season debuted on Apple TV Plus in February 2020, but Apple had already ordered the second season before the show even aired. Since then, the series has become one of Apple TV Plus’ biggest hits and, with today’s announcement, will be the first Apple-created show to be ordered for a fourth season so far.

Apple’s announcement didn’t put an exact timing for Mythic Quest’s third season beyond a “2022” date, although the company did note that it would arrive “before Ted Lasso season three.”