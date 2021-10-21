Twitter is finally letting everyone create Spaces

Twitter first launched Spaces in November 2020 as an attempt to eclipse Clubhouse’s success with its own version of audio-centric chatrooms — but the ability to actually host a Space was limited to Twitter users with 600 followers or more. Now, almost one year later, Twitter is finally giving all of its users the ability to host a Space, which is a privilege that arguably should’ve been granted long ago.

Twitter is a bit behind on its own schedule, considering it promised that everyone would be able to start up a Space back in April. The Spaces team sent out a tweet to announce the change, noting that users on both Android and iOS will now be able to host Spaces. It also offers a GIF that briefly refreshes users on how to host a Space, in case you’ve forgotten after all these months.

the time has arrived -- we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space



Twitter has been getting ahead of itself over the entire year, releasing a slew of new features for Spaces, like the ability to add co-hosts and up to 10 speakers. It created a fund for Spaces creators called the Spark Program and even piloted Ticketed Spaces, otherwise known as audio rooms that require you to pay for entry. This is all without giving all users the most vital ability of all: the option to host their own rooms.

Clubhouse came out of an invite-only state in July, and mobile users have been able to play around with the app ever since. With Twitter only lifting restrictions on hosting privileges now, it might’ve missed an important window to get users interested in using the feature. As Spaces grows, will it hasten Clubhouse’s demise, or will it end up as an abandoned feature like the Stories-like Fleets?