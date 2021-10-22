Vergecast: Apple and Google’s competing events this week

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and senior reporter Alex Heath join Nilay and Dieter to discuss Facebook’s plan to rebrand the company with a new name, the products announced at Apple’s Unleashed event, and what happened at Google’s Pixel 6 event.
You can listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
- On The Verge is happening October 22nd and 23rd, and you’re invited
