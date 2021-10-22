Samsung’s unique Frame TV is $500 off

Samsung’s The Frame doubles as both wall art and an HDR-compatible QLED TV. The television offers a decor-friendly design while also displaying customizable images when somebody’s in the room. When turned on, however, it transforms into a smart 4K TV with Alexa built in that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate to display content smoothly. Right now, you can pick it up for its lowest price yet. For a limited time, you can buy the 65-inch 2021 model for $1,500 instead of $2,000 from Amazon.

Samsung lovers, you’re in luck: we’ve got another great deal for you, this time on phones. Right now, Amazon is taking $280 off of Samsung’s recently released Galaxy Z Fold 3 – which supports Samsung’s stylus, the S Pen – when you buy the 256GB version bundled with an S Pen Folio Case. Normally, you’d pay $1,880 for the package, but right now, you can get it for $1,600 in the green, silver, and black colors — its best price on the site yet.

In our review, we called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as good as a foldable gets, making this a great deal. We also loved that it’s water-resistant and praised how Samsung improved the 120Hz screen, its multitasking capabilities on Android, and its durability. Read our review.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is a little too expensive, you may be interested in this tempting deal, which can save up to $1,000 on your carrier plan. Right now, T-Mobile is offering to pay off up to $1,000 of whatever you owe AT&T or Verizon starting today, October 22nd, if you switch carriers. Families can also benefit from this deal. T-Mobile will additionally pay up to $1,000 for up to five of your devices, which means a family of five can get a maximum of $5,000 to pay off their phones.

To qualify for this deal, you’ll have to bring your smartphone to a T-Mobile store, as well as a photo of your last bill. If you qualify, T-Mobile will then give you a virtual prepaid MasterCard with up to $1,000 you can use to “free” yourself from your old carrier. Note, however, you need to also stick with T-Mobile for over 90 days to get the deal.

Switch to T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off an AT&T or Verizon plan For a limited time, T-Mobile will pay off up to $1,000 what you owe carriers for select smartphones. To get the deal, bring your smartphone into a store with a picture of your bill, and switch over to T-Mobile. T-Mobile

Google’s least expensive Pixelbook Go is even cheaper today. Right now, you can purchase the Intel i7 processor-powered model with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for $1,302 instead of $1,400.

If you’re a fan of Chromebooks made by Google, the latest Google Pixelbook Go offers good value for its price, making this an even better deal. It has a great backlit keyboard, a simple, elegant design, and weighs relatively little — at 2.3 pounds, you can carry it around easily. The Chromebook also sports a 13-inch touchscreen display, as well as an excellent 12-hour battery life, with two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm port as well. Read our review.

Wait! There’s more! Here are some other great deals going on:

Walmart’s offering a digital download of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch with an expansion pass to boot for $47 instead of $80.

Pair up your new iPhone 13 Pro with today’s discounted MagSafe leather case, which also supports Apple’s MagSafe charging features. Typically $59, the case is selling for $50 in select colors on Amazon — an all-time low.

Samsung’s Galaxy Smart Tag+, which is a Bluetooth device tracker similar to Apple’s AirTag, is also selling at its best price yet. Normally $40, you can buy one for $30 instead — a 25-percent discount.