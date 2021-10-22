Elgato’s app that turns iPhones into webcams gets AR Snap Lens support

EpocCam, the app from streaming brand Elgato that lets you repurpose your iPhone as a webcam for your PC or Mac, has been updated with native support for Snap Lenses augmented reality filters, Elgato’s parent company Corsair has announced. The functionality comes thanks to a partnership with Snap, who already offers similar filters natively in the Snapchat app, as well as with its Snap Camera software. Now the functionality is included natively in the EpocCam app.

There are a total of 15 Snap Lenses for EpocCam, which include virtual backgrounds, virtual masks, and customizable filters. “Become your digital avatar, colorize your hair, interact with animated characters, and much more,” promises Elgato’s website, which also notes that the Snap Lenses work with the free version of EpocCam as well as its $7.99 Pro version. The company says it plans to add more filters over time.

Elgato advertises that EpocCam lets you use your iPhone as a webcam across a range of services including Zoom, Teams, and OBS Studio, which means these filters should be able to transform your appearance regardless of whether you’re streaming, or participating in an important work call. In theory, this could have previously been possible by using a combination of the EpocCam and Snap Camera apps, but now it’s all neatly integrated and officially supported in a single piece of software.

If you’d like to give the feature a try, EpocCam is available as a free download on iOS, though its $7.99 version includes extra features like being able to use your iPhone’s microphone, and also removes the software’s watermark from your feed. Unfortunately there’s no sign of an Android version.