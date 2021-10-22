Nintendo delays its Advance Wars remaster to spring 2022

Nintendo has delayed its upcoming remaster of the first two Advance Wars games. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp had been set to release on December 3rd, but it will now be coming out sometime in spring 2022. “The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning,” Nintendo said in a tweet on Friday.

The company announced the remasters of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising at E3 2021, and Nintendo says they’re “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up.” You can check out the board game-inspired aesthetic in the game’s debut trailer and in an E3 gameplay demo.

Advance Wars is one of many recent game delays. In September, EA’s Battlefield 2042 was bumped nearly a month from October 22nd to November 19th. Last week, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring was pushed from January 22nd to February 25th. And on Wednesday, CD Projekt Red said that the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would miss their targeted late 2021 release windows.