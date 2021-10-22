Twitter will let you subscribe to a newsletter right from a tweet

Twitter bought out the email newsletter service, Revue, earlier this year, hoping to engage journalists and writers who want to share long-form content without feeling limited by Twitter’s 280 character limit. Now, the newly integrated service is getting an update.

We’ve got big news. (You’re really going to like this.)



Starting today, your followers can subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from Tweets in their timeline.



This is already enabled for all Revue writers on desktop and mobile web, with iOS and Android to follow soon. ✨ pic.twitter.com/6eBxvGWyxH — Revue (@revue) October 22, 2021

In a tweet, Revue revealed that users can now subscribe to a newsletter just by clicking on a link in a Tweet. And if a user’s email address is linked to their Twitter account, they can now subscribe with a single click, with no email verification required.

Revue notes that while the feature is currently available to Revue users on desktop and web, it’s set to arrive on Android and iOS in the near future. This comes after Twitter tested out a newsletter subscription button on users’ profiles in August.

Twitter’s acquisition of Revue puts it head-to-head with Substack, a paid newsletter service that helps users establish a following of readers. As Casey Newton notes in his article on The Platformer, popularity on Substack largely depends on your audience on Twitter.

“The only way a Substack grows is through tweets,” Newton said after using the service for a year. “I wish I had other obvious avenues for growth, but to date, it really feels like it’s Twitter or nothing.”

With Revue becoming even more ingrained in Twitter’s interface, one can only imagine the effect this might have on Substack users. Creators may feel more inclined to use Revue instead, thanks to its convenience and the fact that it seamlessly integrates into their tweets and profiles. While you can point readers to your Substack via social media, it may need better promotion options — perhaps some that are built into certain networks. Otherwise, Revue could begin to outpace it.