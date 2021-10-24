New trailers: King Richard, Uncharted, Ozark, and more

Succession is back, thank goodness, and with it the awkward bravado of Kendall Roy, who would like his Twitter to be off the hook and whose plan to take over his family’s empire is essentially a series of hashtaggable platitudes. Still the squirmiest show on streaming!

Here’s this week’s trailers roundup:

King Richard

Will Smith stars in King Richard, the story of Serena and Venus Williams, told from the point of view of their father, whose determination (which is putting it mildly) helped drive his daughters to be the greatest tennis players of their generation. Smith’s performance in King Richard, which debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in September, is already generating Oscar buzz and honestly it’s not hard to see why from this second trailer. And yes, that is a new Beyonce song. The Williams sisters are executive producers of King Richard, which also stars Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, and Jon Bernthal. It comes to theaters and HBO Max on November 19th.

Uncharted

Based on the video game series of the same name, this movie version of the adventures of Nathan Drake has been in development for more than a decade. Serving as a prequel to the game, Uncharted finds Drake in search of Magellan’s treasure when he meets Victor “Sully” Sullivan. That cargo plane scene will look familiar to fans of the Uncharted 3 game. Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas star in Uncharted, which comes to theaters (really!) on February 18th.

The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman plays a woman watching a young mother on vacation, but in a way that feels unsettling, almost stalker-y. When the younger woman’s daughter goes missing on the beach, we get the sense that there’s something not quite right about the older woman, and wonder who the lost daughter of the title might really be. Based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, The Lost Daughter is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal. Along with Colman, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley, and Paul Mescal star in The Lost Daughter, which comes to Netflix December 31st.

The Great

Catherine gets crowned at last, telling husband Peter that her title only seems arrogant “if you’re not great. If you are, it’s just calling things what they are.” Ah, there’s nothing quite like an 18th-century tale of intrigue and family dysfunction. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return in The Great which has its second-season debut on Hulu November 19th.

Ozark

We finally have a date for the fourth and final season of Ozark, the story of the money-laundering Byrde family. We don’t get much else new in this teaser/trailer, but see Jason Bateman and Laura Linney walking through a gate with his voiceover saying “Today is a beginning.” Ozark returns to Netflix on January 21st, 2022.