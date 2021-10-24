Estimated ship times for preorders of new MacBook Pro models now into late November, early December

Shipping estimates on the Apple Store for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro pre-orders have started sliding into late November and early December. As of Sunday morning, estimates for the standard configurations of the 14-inch MacBook Pro were showing delivery dates between November 16th and 23rd. Customizing a 14-inch Pro could push the estimated delivery into mid-December.

For the 16-inch MacBook Pro, standard configurations are showing estimated shipping times between November 23rd and December 1st, with customized options also showing mid-December ship dates depending what you choose.

Apple introduced its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops at its “Unleashed” event on October 18th. The new design eliminates the Touch Bar in favor of a full-sized function row. Apple also added a notch to MacBook Pro screens for the first time, and brought back more port options, including an HDMI port, three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack.

We also get the return of the MagSafe charger with the new MacBook Pros, with Apple promising charging up to 50 percent within 30 minutes. The new laptops will also have Apple’s adaptive refresh rate technology ProMotion, and Mini-LED 120Hz refresh displays.

The 14-inch model starts at $1,999, and the 16-inch model starts at $2,499.