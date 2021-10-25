Bored by the few Apple-certified MagSafe accessories like the MagSafe Battery Pack, MagSafe wallet (2021), or the MagSafe Duo Charger, and feel stifled by its small ecosystem? If you want to expand your MagSafe-compatible collection, you’ll need to look to third-party accessory makers like Anker for some fresh ideas.

Anker, known for its affordable charging products like portable batteries and universal plugs, is introducing its own suite of MagSafe-compatible gadgets called MagGo that go beyond just wirelessly charging your iPhone 12 or 13. Its opening lineup has six new gadgets that take advantage of the convenience and security of attaching to the phone by magnets — these products are ideal for when you’re on the move and at home.

Because Apple is so reluctant to certify third-party accessories and share its secret sauce on how to enable 15W wireless charging, none of these Anker MagGo products will be capable of fast charging the way Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack can. Most are available in iPhone 13 colors (Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, and Lilac Purple) and are on sale on Amazon and Anker today (except for the Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger 633). Just beware of the very similar product names — go by the product numbers instead.

Anker Magnetic Phone Grip (610)

Like the popular pop sockets that you can attach to the back of your smartphone to get a better grip on the device, the Anker Magnetic Phone Grip (610) attaches to your iPhone using the MagSafe magnet. Anker claims it is “strong enough to hold up to 28oz (800g) or the equivalent weight of four iPhone 12s,” so you should not fear that you’ll drop your phone by holding onto the Phone Grip’s ring. This Phone Grip is available for $15.99 starting today on Anker.com.

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger for your car (613)

Whether you need your phone for directions or your rideshare side hustle, you want to keep your phone in a safe and convenient place while driving in your car. Anker’s Magnetic Wireless Charger (613) is not only a minimalist car phone holder that attaches to your iPhone with the MagSafe magnet; it also wirelessly charges your phone while you drive (just 7.5W) and is adjustable up to 134 degrees to give you the best viewing angle. Just in case you need some extra USB ports in your car, the base that attaches to your dashboard also includes a dual-port USB charger: one USB-A and one 20W USB-C port. This handy car accessory retails for $69.99 starting today on Anker.com.

Anker Magnetic Battery (622) with built-in stand

Of course, Anker has to make a MagSafe-friendly Magnetic Battery Pack (622) but with a twist. This one has a foldable kickstand that you can open to prop up your iPhone 12 or 13 while you watch a movie vertically or horizontally. Like Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, this Anker battery attaches to the back of your iPhone but offers a much bigger 5,000mAh battery charging at a maximum of 7.5W, compared to a 1,460mAh battery charging at 15W on the Apple one. There is no getting around the fact that attaching such a big battery on the back of the phone adds 0.5 inches to its overall thickness, but you do get two extra USB-C ports in case you need to charge other devices when traveling. This 622 Magnetic Battery comes in complimentary iPhone colors (Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Lilac Purple, Buds Green) and retails for $69.99 on Anker.com.

Anker is also rolling out some handy home products that take advantage of MagSafe-friendly products for your home, like a charger and stand, as well as a power hub.

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger (623)

Now that you are doing more video calls, you’d probably appreciate not having to hold your phone for a 4-hour Zoom meeting. This little (2.49 × 2.49 × 3.14 inches) Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger (623) may look like a little desk garbage can or speaker, but it’s actually a phone charging station for your desk. It can both hold and wirelessly charge your iPhone using the MagSafe magnet and can swivel up to 60 degrees to give you the best viewing angle. According to the press release, apparently, there is a second 5W wireless charging platform underneath the main round charging platform, where you can wirelessly charge your AirPods. It comes in all the iPhone 13-matching colors and is available now for $79.99 on Anker.com and Amazon.

Anker Magnet Wireless Charger (633)

Not to be confused with the tiny speaker-like wireless charger (623), this Magnet Wireless Charger (633) is a two-fer that combines a magnetic battery and charging stand, all in one package. Like the Anker Magnetic Battery (622), this bundle comes with a 5,000mAh portable battery capable of charging at 7.5W, along with 2 USB-C ports that you can plug in two other devices that also need more juice. Once at your desk, you can then dock your iPhone without detaching the battery pack, so you can take a video call while wirelessly charging your phone. Its base even has an additional USB-C port and is a secondary 5W charging surface for your AirPods. Unlike the other MagGo products, this particular one won’t be available until December and will retail for $119.99 on Anker.com.

Anker Magnet Charging Station (637)

Round and colorful, you’d never guess that this is actually an 8-in-1 power hub for your desk. Not only is the round surface in front a MagSafe charging platform and holder for your iPhone, but the back is also packed full of plugs for all your gadget needs. You can even simultaneously charge eight devices at once if you must. There are 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and three AC outlets that can charge a large laptop at full speed. Available only in America starting today, October 25th, 2021, for $99.99 on Anker.com and Amazon.