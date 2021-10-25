The latest version of macOS, Monterey, is now available to download according to Apple. The software has been available in public beta for several months, but today’s release means Apple thinks the software is ready for everyday use.

As is tradition, Apple announced its latest version of macOS at WWDC in June. New features include the ability to set Macs as an AirPlay target to play content from iPhones and iPads, as well as Shortcuts, Apple’s iOS automation software. There have also been improvements made to FaceTime, as well as a new Quick Note feature. For a full rundown of what’s on the way, check out our preview from July, as well as Apple’s own feature list.

Unfortunately, some of Monterey’s biggest new additions, Universal Control and SharePlay, don’t seem to be available at launch. Apple notes that both features will be available “later this fall.”

Universal Control allows files to be dragged and dropped between several different machines, as Apple’s Craig Federighi demonstrated at WWDC. It also will let you control multiple Apple devices including Macs, MacBooks, and iPads, with the same mouse and keyboard.

SharePlay will enable shared experiences of music, TV shows, movies, and more while connected over FaceTime. Once it’s available, Apple says you can use the feature with Apple Music, Apple TV+ and unnamed “popular third-party services.”

It’s better news when it comes to Safari’s redesign, which by default now uses a more traditional interface rather than the controversial new tab design introduced at WWDC. Early users complained that, among other things, the changes made it far too difficult to work out which tab was currently active.

The full list of Macs that can run Monterey can be found below:

For those keeping track, there are a couple of models that got Big Sur last year that have been left out of the Monterey party. These include the 2015 MacBook, the 2013 MacBook Air, the late 2013 MacBook Pro, and the 2014 iMac. Here’s Apple’s guide for identifying your specific model, and here’s ours for updating your machine.

To install Monterey, go to System Preferences > Software Update (or search “Software Update” in Spotlight). If Monterey shows up as an available install, you can then click the upgrade button to begin the install process. If it doesn’t show up, you may need to check back in later, as it continues to roll out.

Update October 25th, 1:25PM ET: Added information on SharePlay and instructions for how to install Monterey.