Google just had another record quarter because or in spite of everything going on

Google has done it again — raking in more money than ever before for the second quarter in a row as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings show an all-time record revenue of $65.1 billion and record profits for the fifth quarter in a row at $18.9 billion.

As we mentioned last quarter, the growth we’re seeing in 2021 is unusually large: a huge leap over 2020.

Google’s revenue in Q3



2021: $65.1 billion

2020: $46.2 billion

2019: $40.5 billion

2018: $33.7 billion

2017: $27.8 billion

2016: $22.5 billion

2015: $18.7 billion

2014: $16.5 billion

2013: $13.8 billion

2012: $13.3 billion

2011: $9.7 billion

2010: $7.3 billion

2009: $5.9 billion — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) October 26, 2021

Revenue increased 41 percent year over year; profits increased 69 percent.

Proportionally, Google’s businesses seem to all be doing roughly the same was they were last quarter, just slightly better in each case — like $37.9 billion for Google’s all-important search business this quarter compared to $35.8 billion last quarter. (It’s the jump year-over-year that’s boggles the mind: search is pulling in $11 billion more this year than it did last year at this time.)

YouTube advertising revenue went up from $7 billion last quarter to $7.2 billion this quarter, despite some fears that Apple’s iOS Ad Tracking Transparency would have hit YouTube like it hit Snap as users get the ability to easily opt out. But perhaps YouTube would have seen even bigger gains without the feature; last quarter, we saw it nearly double year over year and add $1 billion over the previous quarter, so this isn’t quite as impressive growth. Maybe we’ll find out on the earnings call.

Google Cloud is still not yet profitable, and is actually bleeding very slightly more, with operating losses of $644 million instead of the $591 million it lost last quarter. Still, cloud revenues grew by an entire $1.5 billion year over year to $4.99 billion from $3.44 billion in 2020, and that’s still an improvement over the $4.6 billion in revenue last quarter as well.

As usual, the way Google reports earnings makes it impossible to tell whether its hardware products like the Pixel phone, Nest, Chromecast, and Android in general are doing OK or not. Android, Chrome and all of Google’s hardware initiatives are bundled into a catch-all “Google Services” category that includes big hitters like Search and YouTube.

Google is facing down a bevy of antitrust lawsuits arguing that at least some of these are ill-gotten gains. They suggest Google boosted its own ad buying system over competitors, that it tracked users even in incognito mode, collected location data even after users turned off location sharing, tried to pay off phone makers and app developers, and more. Most recently, it was accused of throttling webpage load speeds to promote its own AMP competitor.

We’ll also be on the earnings call at 1:30PM PT to see if Google adds more color.

Developing...