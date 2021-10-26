DJI leak shows unreleased Mavic 3 Cine drone from pretty much every angle

Rumors have swirled around DJI’s unreleased Mavic 3 drone, but it’s now thoroughly leaked ahead of its expected November launch, with images, spec sheets, and more. The leaks come to us from TechnikNews, WinFuture, and DroneXL’s Jasper Ellens. They show what the drone looks like from almost every angle and detail the three different Mavic 3 bundles that will be available (as well as the differences between them).

Previous rumors indicated the Mavic 3 will have better battery life than its predecessor and USB-C charging, plus two cameras (one “main” wide-angle shooter with a Four Thirds sensor and one with a telephoto lens). Today's leaks suggest the drone will ship in both DJI’s standard “fly more” bundle and a new “Cine” bundle. As with the current Mavic 2, leaks say the fly more add-on includes additional cables, batteries, propellers, a case, and other accessories that you don’t get with the standalone model. Just as we saw across two models of the Mavic 2 (Pro and Zoom), the Cine seems to have slightly different hardware and capabilities from the original, making it a different beast.

Unlike the Mavic 2 Zoom, which had a different camera module (arguably less necessary now, given the Mavic 3’s second telephoto lens), leaks show that the Cine model includes extra internal features that should make it better for video. According to a leaked spec sheet shared by Jasper Ellens, the Mavic Cine will support ProRes, the video codec that recently made its way into iPhones. Photos also show it will come with DJI’s Smart Controller, which includes a screen — another leak from Ellens indicates that it’s a new version with a different port configuration.

The specs also indicate that the Cine model will have 1TB of internal storage instead of the 8GB included with the standard model (though both will reportedly support microSD cards). If the Cine bundle does include these upgrades, it’s probably a safe bet that previous rumors about its price being significantly higher than the base model’s are accurate.

Ellens also implies that the Mavic 3 is coming out November 5th, with an image that appears to depict a battery indicator (lending credence to the idea that the next-gen Mavic will get more flight time). Previous rumors predicted its arrival on the 15th and that it’ll start at $1,600, the same as the Mavic 2. To see even more leaked images, check out DroneXL and TechnikNews.