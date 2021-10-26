Cowboy Bebop’s first proper trailer has slick noir action and an adorable corgi

The official trailer for Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series is finally here. Released during a live countdown event featuring appearances from stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir, the trailer is another peek into what we can expect from the highly anticipated adaptation of the legendary anime series.

The trailer starts with John Cho as Spike Spiegel standing on the deck of the eponymous Bebop as we hear him talking to his old friend Anna about what he’s up to these days. We’re treated to scenes of Spike’s old life as a mobster, his new partner Jet, and a moody shot of a reflection in a puddle that should send Bebop fans into a frenzy.

The Cowboy Bebop trailer features the same highly-stylized action Netflix showed off in a teaser video last week with more scenes that seem to be almost perfect recreations from the anime. We got a glimpse of Pierrot Le Fou, Spike’s infamous clown enemy, very short glimpses of Spike’s other mortal enemy Vicious, and several funny moments between Spike, Jet, and Faye (with Ein’s first official appearance!) that do a good job of highlighting their contentious relationship.

More than anything, I’m glad we got to hear more songs than just “Tank!”. One of the biggest and most delightful surprises to come out of the live-action Cowboy Bebop announcement, was that the anime’s original composer, Yoko Kanno, would be back to provide new music for the show. The trailer started with a muted horn song that sounded like it could have been a new arrangement of “Cosmos” giving us a sneak listen of what the lauded anime composer might have been working on.

Cowboy Bebop comes to Netflix on November 19th.