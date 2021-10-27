Apple Music officially launches on the PS5

Apple Music is coming to a gaming console, and it’s the PlayStation 5. The new app lets Apple Music subscribers stream music on Sony’s latest console, similar to what was already available with Spotify. Audio can play in the background while you’re gaming or just play on its own. Instructions on how to set up Apple Music for your PS5 are available right here.

This is the PS5’s second major integration with an Apple service; both Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen gaming platforms launched with the Apple TV Plus app last year. Sony extended the partnership to offer six months of free Apple TV Plus membership to PS5 owners earlier this year. Having Apple Music on a console is a nice addition if you’re looking to simplify your TV setup and avoid having to switch too much between dedicated streaming boxes and built-in apps.

News of the PS5’s Apple Music app emerged after a Reddit user spotted the streaming service in the console’s music menu, and Eurogamer was subsequently able to get the icon to appear by creating a new account. Apple Music is also available on Android, Amazon Echo, Chrome OS, Sonos, the web, and of course, Apple’s own range of hardware.