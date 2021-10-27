Amazon updates Echo Frames to make it easier to save battery and make calls

Amazon’s Echo Frames, the Alexa-enabled eyeglasses equipped with tiny speakers and microphones, are getting updated with new quality-of-life features like an automatic power-saving sleep mode and a shortcut to quickly phone a contact of your choosing.

There are also new gray and blue colors releasing November 10th for $249.99 which, along with the existing tortoiseshell frames, will be available with new lens options for polarized sunglass and blue-light filters for $269.99. These lens options launched earlier this year, but until now they’ve only been available with the black frame option.

The new sleep mode could be particularly helpful given one of our key concerns when we reviewed the Echo Frames last year was their middling battery life, which amounts to around three hours of playback from the speakers. Now, Amazon says you’ll be able to put the frames into a low-power mode by turning them upside down, and they’ll turn on automatically when worn. It’s a feature that could help minimize wasted battery life.

Hands-free SMS messaging is coming to iOS

Other new features include the ability to call a priority contact with a simple long-press of the Echo Frames’ touchpad and the ability to change the Frames’ wake word from “Alexa” to “Echo.” The glasses’ automatic volume feature is also being updated so that it adjusts throughout a listening session to overcome loud ambient noise, rather than just at the start.

Finally, the hands-free text messaging feature that’s already available on Android is expanding to iOS “in the coming months.”

Amazon says the new features are coming to both new and existing Frames owners, though it hasn’t provided an exact timeframe for when they’ll be available.