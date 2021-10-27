Windows 11’s new Microsoft Store is now available for Windows 10 testers

Microsoft is close to releasing Windows 11’s new Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. The software maker has now released this new app store to Windows 10 testers in the Release Preview ring, alongside a final version of the upcoming Windows 10 November 2021 Update.

The updated Store is identical to the one found on Windows 11, offering greater access to win32 apps, a more modern design, and all of the new apps that have made their way into Microsoft’s store recently. This new Microsoft Store is also more open that before, allowing third-party stores like the Epic Games Store to be listed.

Exciting news today, the new #MicrosoftStore (modern design, support for win32 apps, Disney+ movies and way more) is now available to Windows 10 Insiders! pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ8pudp — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) October 27, 2021

Microsoft’s new approach to its Store has also meant a deluge of apps have finally arrived, including Discord, Zoom, VLC, TeamViewer, and Visual Studio Code. Any browser can also be listed in the store now, and so far Opera and the Yandex Browser are available.

If you want to test the new Microsoft Store on Windows 10 you’ll need to be on the Release Preview Insider ring. We’re expecting the new Store update to arrive for all Windows 10 users in the coming weeks.