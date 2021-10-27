Here’s how to get the Google Play Store running on Windows 11

A developer and design student has managed to get the Google Play Store working on Windows 11. Google’s Android app store is fully functional within Windows 11 using this method, allowing you to install a game or app and run it alongside traditional Windows apps.

Microsoft started testing Windows 11 Android app support last week, but the official implementation is limited to the Amazon Appstore and less than 50 apps during the preview phase. Getting the Google Play Store installed opens Windows 11 up to every Android app or game you’d want to use.

ADeltaX, an Italian UX design student, has successfully installed the Google Play Store on Windows 11, and detailed all the steps required to get it working. If you’re not familiar with Linux commands or command prompts, then the install process won’t be the most straightforward, but ADeltaX has created a video guide for those who really want to get this running.

I managed to get the Google Play Store up and running on Windows 11 in about 30 minutes, after downloading all the necessary tools, enabling the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and installing Ubuntu. The result is a fully functional Play Store that you can use to install any Android app on Windows 11.

The full instructions for the install process are available on GitHub, or through the YouTube walkthrough video. We’re expecting Microsoft to make the Windows Subsystem for Android available to all Windows 11 users in the coming months, alongside Amazon Appstore support.