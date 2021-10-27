The new Onewheel GT can travel 32 miles on a single charge

California startup Future Motion has revealed two new versions of its funky self-balancing electric rideable it calls Onewheel, with more range, power, and better ergonomics.

The most capable of the two is the new $2,200 Onewheel GT, which Future Motion says was “completely redesigned from the ground up.” It employs a higher-voltage control system that pushes more power to the motor — Future Motion says the GT is the “first 3 horsepower Onewheel.” The GT is pulling that power from a battery pack made up of 21700 lithium-ion batteries (the same size cell that powers many of Tesla’s current vehicles), which give it a whopping 32 miles of range on a full charge.

Performance aside, Future Motion says the Onewheel GT now has concave footpads for better board feel, brighter headlights, a sturdier carrying handle, and an optional treaded tire for people who want to take their Onewheel off-road.

Grid View





























The other new vehicle announced Wednesday is an update to the smaller Onewheel that Future Motion announced in 2019, the Pint. The new $1,400 Pint X gets more than twice the original Pint’s range (18 miles compared to six to eight miles previously) and a slight boost to top speed (18 miles per hour compared to 16mph previously). It also gets some small fit and finish upgrades, adjustable riding modes via the companion smartphone app, and will even be available in a neon colorway.

Electric bikes, scooters, and skateboards have become increasingly popular over the last decade, and the pandemic has only increased the focus on alternative modes of transportation. Onewheel has been able to survive by carving out an extremely specific niche and making really good products, even while companies like Boosted or Inboard (which ostensibly sold more “approachable” electric skateboards) went out of business. That focus appears evident in the new models, which are significant refinements — but still not reinventions — of the Onewheel we first met seven years ago.