Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to deliver the opening keynote to the Facebook Reality Labs event “Facebook Connect” this Thursday, October 28th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

The annual VR / AR announcement and live demonstration event is in its eighth year and was formally called “Oculus Connect” due to its focus on virtual reality technologies. With word on a Facebook rebranding looming, the event is the perfect stage for the 17-year-old company to announce big changes along with the possible announcement of a new “pro” Oculus VR headset.

When and where can I watch the ‘Facebook Connect’ Event?

The keynote starts at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on Thursday, October 28th. The event will be streamed live from the Facebook Connect event page, which can be found here.

