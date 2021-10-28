Active Pack accessories prepare your Oculus Quest 2 for sweaty VR workouts

Facebook has announced the Active Pack, a set of fitness-focused accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 that are designed to help turn the VR headset into a piece of gym equipment.

Included in the Active Pack are a set of grips designed to keep the Touch controllers from flying out of your hands when you’re, for example, doing a boxing workout in Supernatural. There’s also an easy-to-clean face pad, so you don’t have to gunk up your normal foam one if you use your Quest 2 for both exercise and entertainment.

The Active Pack will ship “next year,” according to Facebook. While Facebook is clearly making it for those who have been turning to VR for their workouts during the pandemic, it’s also easy to imagine this could be popular with businesses and gyms once shared VR headsets become acceptable and safe again.

If a gym offered in-person VR classes, or a museum offered a VR experience, I’d feel much better trying it out if I knew that the surfaces touching my hands and face were meant to be easily cleaned.