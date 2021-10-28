Sony now uses PlayStation PC label for its PC games

Sony’s PlayStation games on Steam are now published by PlayStation PC LLC instead of PlayStation Mobile. Forum posters at Resetera noticed the change yesterday, and it appears the PlayStation PC company was formed earlier this year. It could mean we’ll see Sony use more PlayStation PC branding in the future.

Sony has been gradually growing its presence on PC over the past year, after Horizon Zero Dawn arrived on Steam in August 2020, followed by Days Gone in February. Sony is also bringing God of War to PC on January 14th and the remastered Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at some point in 2022.

Sony’s head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, revealed in June that Sony was still early on in its PC plans. “I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch,” said Hulst in a PlayStation blog post. “But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has previously described Sony’s PC games push as an easy decision for the company. “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward,” said Ryan in an interview with GQ earlier this year. “The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.”