Twitter will let Twitter Blue subscribers try some new features early

They’re available in the new Labs program

By Jay Peters
Twitter’s blue bird silhouette logo on a black background. Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter regularly tests new features ahead of their official rollout, but the company is creating a new way for some people to check out new features before everyone else. On Wednesday, Twitter announced that subscribers to its paid Twitter Blue service will get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner. If you’re familiar with YouTube’s Labs features for Premium subscribers, it sounds like a similar model.

Features in Twitter’s program include pinned conversations on iOS, which lets you pin DM conversations to the top of the list, and the ability to post longer video uploads from a desktop computer. You can read more about Labs in a thread from the Twitter Blue account.

You can only subscribe to Twitter Blue if you’re on iOS and live in Canada and Australia, so Labs features aren’t widely accessible just yet. Twitter promises that Labs will be available in more countries soon, though, and the company says on its website that Blue will be available in additional regions and on Android and the web “in the near future.”

