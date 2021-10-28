 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Facebook’s famous thumbs-up HQ sign has been replaced with Meta

New name, new sign

By Jay Peters
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Facebook just announced that it will change its company name to Meta. The new name comes with a new logo, a blue M that looks kind of like a pretzel, and now that logo has replaced the iconic thumbs-up Like icon at the company’s global headquarters in Menlo Park.

Here are two more images of it, taken by The Verge’s own Vjeran Pavic:

It did not take long before people began to pose for photos.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
A larger group.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

For comparison, here’s what the old sign looked like:

Facebook is located at 1 Hacker Way, in Menlo Park, Calif., on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Photo by Yalonda M James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The new sign had been teased ahead of its official reveal. At one point, it was covered in a canvas with the Like icon:

And a tweet Wednesday evening captured artists painting the new logo:

The new sign represents just how big of a shift the company is trying to make with the change to Meta. “I used to study Classics, and the word ‘meta’ comes from the Greek word meaning ‘beyond,’” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post. “For me, it symbolizes that there is always more to build, and there is always a next chapter to the story.” The company also went into great detail about the new brand on a dedicated website.

Facebook’s campus used to be owned by Sun Microsystems, and the company flipped the old Sun sign around when it moved in. Even though the company has switched from the Like icon to the Meta one, that old Sun sign is still there. “The old sign remains as a reminder of what happens when you take your eye off the ball,” Time wrote in a Facebook profile from 2014. It seems Meta wants that reminder to stay in place.

The Sun Microsystems sign is still on the back.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

