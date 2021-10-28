Google makes waitlists for Pixel 6 Pro because it can’t keep the phone in stock

After what seems like an eternity of leaks, teases, and two reveals, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are finally on sale. But Google seems to be running very low on inventory, as the company now offers waitlists so you can be notified of when the phone will be available again.

Right at the top of the Pixel 6 Pro page on the Google Store, there’s a now banner advertising the waitlist. “Due to high demand, some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or have long delivery times,” the company says. “Get notified when they’re back in stock, or check out other authorized retailers who may have them available.” The banner includes buttons to join the waitlist and see other retailers where you can try to get the phone instead. After clicking the buy button on the Pixel 6 Pro page, I was also able to join waitlists for both the unlocked black and gold models with 128GB of storage.

That said, the Google Store’s stock doesn’t seem to be entirely depleted. While writing this article, I saw unlocked models of all three colors come in stock a few times (though I sometimes wasn’t fast enough to check what storage you could pick from). The Google Fi version of the 128GB black model was available at one point. If you’re a Verizon customer, it appears you can still pick from many Pixel 6 Pro color and storage options. (I am not a Verizon subscriber, so I can’t take one of those models all the way to my cart to confirm if it’s actually available.)

We asked Google about the fluctuating stock situation. “The banner on the Pro page on the Google Store is still accurate — some models of the Pro are out of stock,” the company said in a statement to The Verge. “While we work to make more available, customers can check out our authorized partners nationwide while supplies last.”

This is all to say that it seems possible to get a Pixel 6 Pro from the Google Store if you really want one. If you’re striking out at Google’s store, you might want to see if they’re available elsewhere — otherwise, you can always join Google’s waitlists.